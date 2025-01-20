Live

CPF’s Special Account closure boosts retirement payouts for seniors; Singapore to boost cost of living support in 2025 Budget: Singapore live news

We feature a curated selection of some of the biggest, most important, and fascinating news that’s making waves online

Yahoo News Singapore
Updated
Nestled next to Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown, it is where bunch of uncles gather to play Chinese Chess (Xiangqi) for hours, 7 days a week and Rain or Shine. I have no idea when it started but it is a tradition for them and definitely pastime. Chinatown is a must-go spot when visiting Singapore, you will spot these players easily.
Nestled next to Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown, it is where bunch of uncles gather to play Chinese Chess (Xiangqi) for hours, 7 days a week and Rain or Shine. I have no idea when it started but it is a tradition for them and definitely pastime. Chinatown is a must-go spot when visiting Singapore, you will spot these players easily.

Hello to all our readers, Yahoo Singapore will be bringing you live news updates today. The editorial team will be curating the latest must-know local and international news.

First off, the Central Provident Fund's (CPF) Special Account (SA) for members aged 55 and above officially closed on Sunday (19 Jan). The closure of the SA is part of efforts to enhance retirement savings, marking a key change in Singapore’s retirement savings framework. The savings have been transferred to members’ Retirement and Ordinary Accounts, with opportunities for higher interest rates, increased retirement payouts and more flexible options. Members can now choose to transfer excess savings to their Retirement Accounts to earn up to 4 per cent interest and increase their monthly payouts. The Enhanced Retirement Sum (ERS) for 2025 is set at $426,000, providing greater financial security. Additionally, the Matched Retirement Savings Scheme has been expanded, allowing more seniors to top up and boost their retirement savings. More on the CPF's Special Accounts closure here.

Amid growing concerns about the rising cost of living, Singapore’s government is set to offer more support in the upcoming 2025 Budget. Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that, in addition to previous measures like CDC vouchers and utility rebates, more assistance will be provided to help citizens cope. At the same time, Lee reiterated the government's focus on long-term solutions, including investments in education and new technologies like AI and robotics to prepare Singaporeans for future opportunities.

Read more in our live blog below, including the latest local and international news and updates.

ADVERTISEMENT
Live6 updates
  • Featured
    Joel Balbin

    CPF closes Special Accounts for 55+ members, enhances retirement benefits

    SINGAPORE - FEBRUARY 08: Elderly men take a rest in Chinatown during the Chinese New Year 2016 on February 8, 2016 in Singapore. The Singapore government is encouraging companies to bring retirees back into the workforce rather than simply extending the working age. The increase of elderly Singaporeans who live by themselves, against the traditionally culture that expects children to look after elderly parents, and the low pension system are forcing the elderly to continue working after retirement age. (Photo by Borja Sanchez-Trillo/Getty Images)
    The Special Accounts (SA) of approximately 1.4 million Central Provident Fund (CPF) members aged 55 and above officially closed on Sunday (19 Jan), marking a significant shift in Singapore’s retirement savings system. (Photo by Borja Sanchez-Trillo/Getty Images)

    The Special Account (SA) of more than 1.4 million Central Provident Fund (CPF) members aged 55 and above were officially closed on Sunday (19 Jan), marking a significant move to enhance retirement security for Singapore’s seniors.

    The savings from Special Accounts have been transferred to Retirement Accounts, up to each member's Full Retirement Sum (FRS), where they will continue to earn a higher interest rate of 4 per cent annually.

    Any leftover savings have been moved to the Ordinary Accounts, which will earn a standard interest of 2.5 per cent.

    Members wishing to continue earning the higher interest rate on these funds can transfer their OA savings to their RA, up to the Enhanced Retirement Sum (ERS), a process that must be completed by January 2025 for those seeking immediate benefits.

    Beyond the SA closure, CPF members aged 55 and above can opt to top up their Retirement Accounts to increase their monthly CPF LIFE payouts.

    The ERS for 2025 has been raised to $426,000, a move expected to provide more flexibility and increased financial security.

    Members turning 55 this year can receive monthly payouts of up to $3,300 starting at age 65 if they reach the ERS.

    The ERS will continue to rise annually, encouraging members to top up their savings each year for larger retirement benefits.

    The CPF Board has also enhanced the Matched Retirement Savings Scheme (MRSS), which will now match up to $2,000 annually for members aged 55 to 70 who top up their Retirement Accounts.

    The cap for this scheme has also been raised, allowing eligible members to receive a lifetime maximum grant of $20,000.

    The scheme’s age cap has been removed as of January 2025, opening the door for more than 740,000 seniors to benefit.

    With this change, the government hopes to help seniors boost their savings and enjoy more substantial retirement payouts.

    Read on the CPF's closure of the Special Accounts here.

  • Featured
    Joel Balbin

    Singapore announces more help to combat cost of living woes

    Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, left, talks to journalist during a joint press conference with Indonesia President Joko Widodo at Bogor Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
    Singaporeans can expect more help in tackling the rising cost of living, as Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong confirms further assistance will be provided in the 2025 Budget. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

    As concerns over the cost of living grow, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong reassured Singaporeans that more assistance is on the way.

    Speaking at an Edusave awards ceremony over the weekend, Lee outlined the government's ongoing efforts to support citizens, including more financial aid to help families cope with inflation.

    The government has been rolling out various initiatives, including $800 in CDC vouchers last year and $300 this January to address these concerns.

    Additionally, utility rebates and cash payouts through the Assurance Package have provided crucial support to struggling households.

    At the local level, Lee highlighted the community-driven efforts to alleviate financial burdens.

    With the Budget 2025 presentation coming next month, Lee emphasised that the government would continue to invest in education and provide much-needed relief to vulnerable households.

    Lee pointed to the ongoing investment in education, such as upgrading school facilities and enhancing curricula to meet the demands of new technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics.

    Drawing from Singapore's past resilience, Lee urged Singaporeans to stay confident.

  • Joel Balbin

    What to know about Trump’s historic second inauguration

    US President-elect Donald Trump reacts during a MAGA victory rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on January 19, 2025, one day ahead of his inauguration ceremony.
    Donald Trump’s inauguration on 20 January 2025, will mark his political return as the 47th US president. (Photo: AFP News)

    Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on 20 Jan, 12pm ET (21 Jan, 1am Singapore), marking an unprecedented political comeback.

    The inauguration, originally scheduled for the steps of the US Capitol, has been moved indoors due to frigid temperatures, with a projected high of -4.4°C (24°F).

    Despite the weather, Trump is set to deliver a historic address following his second swearing-in ceremony.

    Trump's return to the White House after four years is a significant moment in US politics.

    He will take the oath of office alongside his running mate, Vice President-elect JD Vance.

    The ceremony will feature prominent musical performances, including country stars Carrie Underwood and Lee Greenwood. Additionally, the ceremony will be livestreamed for global audiences, with major media outlets like CNN, BBC, and ABC broadcasting the event.

    The day’s events will kick off with a morning church service at St John's Church, followed by a formal tea at the White House.

    Trump will then proceed to the Capitol, where he will take the oath of office on a Bible gifted to him by his mother and the historic Lincoln Bible used by President Abraham Lincoln in 1861.

    Trump’s inaugural address will set the tone for his new administration, with a focus on national security and economic reforms.

    The event will see an impressive list of attendees, including former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Joe Biden, who will all be in attendance, though Michelle Obama and Nancy Pelosi have declined invitations.

    Foreign dignitaries such as China’s Vice President Han Zheng and El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele are expected as well.

    While the day will be filled with ceremony and celebration, Trump's inaugural balls – three in total – will provide a lavish conclusion to the festivities.

    Performances from the Village People, Rascal Flatts, and Kid Rock will make for a lively evening, while Trump’s supporters celebrate in various venues around the city.

    Here's what you can expect from Trump's inauguration.

  • Joel Balbin

    Singapore endures heavy rains as monsoon surge hits

    Rain clouds hover over the skyline of Singapore on January 14, 2025.
    Rain clouds hover over the skyline of Singapore on January 14, 2025. (Photo: AFP News)

    Singapore’s rainy season has reached new extremes in January 2025, as monsoon surges and the La Niña weather pattern combine to produce some of the heaviest rains in decades.

    With rainfall totals 70 per cent above average across the island, more than a dozen flights have been diverted due to poor visibility, and flash floods have caused traffic delays.

    The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) reports that this is the ninth-wettest January since 1980.

    The surge is expected to continue for the remainder of the month, with officials urging residents to remain prepared for more disruptions.

    For ongoing updates on the weather, residents are encouraged to check the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) website or download the myENV app for real-time alerts and forecasts.

  • Joel Balbin

    Trump delays TikTok ban, service returns in US

    This illustration photo taken in Los Angeles on January 18, 2025, shows the TikTok app on a smartphone screen in front of a photo of US President-elect Donald Trump.
    This illustration photo taken in Los Angeles on January 18, 2025, shows the TikTok app on a smartphone screen in front of a photo of US President-elect Donald Trump.

    TikTok has managed to sidestep a national security ban in the US after briefly going dark, with service restored on Sunday (19 Jan) after President-elect Donald Trump’s intervention.

    The popular app, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, faced pressure from legislation mandating the sale of its US subsidiary.

    President-elect Donald Trump intervened at the last minute, offering to help delay the ban and even proposing joint ownership of TikTok by the US.

    TikTok thanked Trump for his role in ensuring its continued availability.

    The move has been seen as a political win for Trump, while TikTok remains in the spotlight over its potential future in the US market.

    Read on TikTok resuming its US services here.

  • Joel Balbin

    Singapore dollar weakens as US tariffs and MAS pivot loom

    US 100 dollars bill and Singaporean banknote of five dollars
    The Singapore dollar (SGD) is expected to continue its weakening trend against the US dollar as analysts anticipate a policy shift from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). (Photo: Getty Images)

    The Singapore dollar (SGD) is facing significant headwinds as analysts expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to ease its currency policy in 2025.

    The MAS, which uses the Singapore dollar’s nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) as its primary tool for monetary policy, has kept its currency band parameters unchanged for over a year.

    However, analysts believe that recent declines in core inflation in Singapore provide the central bank with an opportunity to adjust its currency policy.

    With core inflation below 2%, the MAS may flatten the currency band, allowing the SGD to weaken further against the US dollar.

    Analysts believes that the MAS will move towards easing this month by slightly flattening the slope of the currency band, predicting that the SGD will weaken further against the US dollar.

    This shift is driven not only by domestic factors like inflation but also by external forces, particularly US trade policy.

    With the potential for higher US tariffs under a returning Donald Trump administration, analysts expect the impact of these tariffs to ripple through economies like Singapore’s, which is heavily reliant on international trade.

    Despite the expected drop in the SGD, the change is likely to be gradual.

    DBS Group Holdings predicts the Singapore dollar will reach the midpoint of the MAS’s currency band and could touch 1.39 per US dollar by mid-2025.

    Barclays, on the other hand, expects the adjustment to happen as early as January, with the currency weakening to 1.39 by the year’s end.

    Read on the Singapore dollar slump forecast here.

Latest stories