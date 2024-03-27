Singapore recalls sake containing ingredient allegedly linked to deaths and hospitalisations in Japan

Mio Sparkling Sake Premium (Rose) contains red yeast rice, also known as 'beni koji', an ingredient currently under investigation for its potential association with kidney problems. (PHOTO: Singapore Food Agency)

SINGAPORE —The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled two products containing red yeast rice after concerns were raised in Japan about potential health risks associated with health supplements with the ingredient.

In a media release on Tuesday (26 March), SFA announced the recall of Mio Sparkling Sake Premium (Rose) in 300ml and 750ml bottles. This action follows a voluntary recall in Japan initiated by the manufacturer, Takara Shuzo International.

The two products contained red yeast rice, or "beni koji".

Health concerns prompt recall of red yeast rice products

The health supplement containing red yeast rice has been linked to health concerns in Japan.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, a Japanese drugmaker, reported on Tuesday that it is investigating cases of hospitalisation and even one death that may be linked to the consumption of its health supplement.

"The Japanese drugmaker of the red yeast rice had voluntarily recalled this health supplement following complaints about kidney problems associated with the consumption of the supplement," SFA said in its statement.

"As a precautionary measure, the Singapore Food Agency has directed the importer, Pan Pacific Retail Management (Singapore), to recall the implicated products. The recall is ongoing," it added.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are advised not to consume them. Meanwhile, according to SFA, those who have already consumed the products and are unwell should seek medical attention.

The two products subject to the recall bear date markings of 2023.02 and 2023.01, along with Jancodes of 4904670227605 and 4904670227636.

