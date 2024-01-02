Tan Say Hoe with her adopted 17-year-old dog, Cadi (left and middle) and Timmy, an adopted dog with heart and kidney failure (Photos: Tan Say Hoe and Irene Toh)

SINGAPORE — $100,000 was the ballpark figure Karen Chan and her husband spent on medical bills for ten adopted dogs. Two other dog owners interviewed by Yahoo Southeast Asia also shared incidents where they had spent $10,000 in a month, solely on medical care, for their adopted dogs.

With the cost of living in Singapore rising and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) headed up again in 2024, the resources required for a pet are also increasing. Yet, what drives dog owners to go to such lengths to care for their pets?

65-year-old retiree spent over $100k on medical bills for ten adopted dogs

Chan, a retiree, currently cares for five dogs, ranging between the ages of seven to 15. The last one year has been challenging, with finances being one of the key struggles.

A monthly visit to the doctor is required by her oldest dog, which could potentially have bladder cancer. A single operation to remove bladder sediments costs around $4,000, the 65-year-old said.

"Bringing a dog to see the vet is not like us going to a polyclinic for $40 or $50. Every time you exit a vet clinic, you spend at least $200 to $300. The moment dogs fall sick, it becomes costly," said Chan.

As symptoms of sickness in elderly dogs can be vague initially, extensive costs go into tests to make a diagnosis. Chan said another dog she previously cared for had to undergo diagnostic tests that cost $5,000, as well as a $500 blood test, aside from annual vaccinations.

One of her other dogs, Lucky, suffers from degenerative myelopathy. It is currently unable to defecate and urinate on its own, and has also lost mobility in its back legs. As such, Lucky is put on a wagon when going for hour-long walks in the afternoon.

Looking after her dogs has caused weight loss and bodily aches, yet, Chan still remains willing and passionate.

"Having a dog for so long, you cannot bear to let it go. I think it is an obligation to see them right to the end. By hook or by crook, even if I didn't have the money, I would still go ahead with the medical operation because I love it," she said.

She dreads the day she has to put Lucky down, as the dog has remained mentally sound. According to Chan, the process of putting down her previous dogs were easier, as they had either reached a stage where the pain was unbearable, or had lost consciousness.

She had previously cared for a dog with dementia, which would sleep in the day, wake up at night, and walk aimlessly for hours. It would also get itself stuck in corners and scream, and, in the later stage, lost its ability to eat.

She said the interaction between dog and owner is an important part of dog ownership, and that can be lost over time due to the lack of response from caring for a dog with dementia.

"There comes a stage... Even if you put in a lot of effort to try to show your affection, and engage with the dog, it will not respond," said Chan.

When considering the option to put down a dog, Chan said she considers if all levels of pain management have been exhausted, and if it is the better option than leaving the animal in pain. Other points she considers include whether the dog still has mental consciousness, and if it is able to eat on its own.

"The process of letting your dog go is even more painful than if the dog had passed away," she said.

Chan developed her love for dogs at the age of seven, having chanced upon a stray dog with puppies. She brought the litter home and bathed them, and quietly got them out of the house afterwards, and has had a passion for dogs since.

But Chan also cautioned, "It does not mean I don't have moments where I feel like 'why the hell am I doing this for?' just because I love my dogs."

Running an enrichment centre with her husband had previously allowed Chan to afford the medical bills for her dogs. Now retired, she is more considerate of her expenditure, and shared that her latest dog will be the last one she cares for.

"It has reached a stage where I am just very fatigued and tired. I need time for myself."

She rescued a "terminally ill" dog that was skinny and had no fur

Timmy then (left) and Timmy now (right) after the care of adopter, Irene Toh (Photos: Irene Toh)

Irene Toh, 50, first bumped into Timmy while on her way home one day. The dog was skinny and had no fur.

After posting on social media, she found the family with the help of netizens, and offered to take the dog to the vet. The family refused, even after a second visit, and Toh reported the owner to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

In the two months of waiting, she remained concerned for its wellbeing. The previous owner had said that it was terminally ill, and could not be saved.

Finally, Toh was able to pick up Timmy from its previous owner. She then brought it to the vet, and started fostering Timmy after its discharge for nine months, before eventually adopting it.

In its time with her, Timmy's fur had grown back, but there would be other medical issues on the horizon.

Timmy later developed kidney and heart failure, and accumulated about $10,000 in medical bills after being admitted to the accident and emergency department. The bills included an X-ray and an ultrasound scan, and Toh said the amount went beyond the financial support from animal welfare groups.

Besides that incident, Timmy would also have recurring health issues like ear infections, which meant frequent visits to the vet.

"It can be quite frustrating when it keeps coming back, and you do not know what is wrong. Is it because of the diet or environment?" she said.

Yet, Toh said that the entire experience of rescuing Timmy ignited a deep passion, as well as compassion, in her.

"For most dogs, there is always a way to nurse them back to health, or help them have a comfortable quality of life," she said.

$10,000 spent in a month for senior adopted dog that unexpectedly became immobile

Tan Say Hoe, 70, decided to foster Cadi, a Singapore Special with behavioural and anxiety issues, last May, after seeing a Facebook post appealing for help. The 14-year-old dog was known to bite furniture.

"Urgent cases are a priority for me, especially those that are old, sick, handicapped, unwanted and abandoned. If I can help, I want to try," she said.

A smooth fostering process led to Tan eventually adopting Cadi. She saw it as a sign when Cadi was disciplined and comfortable in its new home, lapping up meals and peeing on its own.

While some changes had to be made, such as reorganising furniture that may trigger its anxiety, Toh sensed an underlying trust between the two. However, on Valentine's Day in 2023, Cadi was suddenly incapable of standing, walking, eating or sleeping, and had difficulty breathing.

Tan brought it to four to five vets, spending almost $10,000 in one month. Yet, they were unable to determine the reason for her sudden deterioration in health.

Without any answers, she became fearful, adding that the month felt like "torture". She thought Cadi would pass away soon.

Tan said, "Sometimes, even with money, you can't save a life. You can spend money, but the dog remains mentally or physically impaired. Who can help? There is no Medisave, CPF, or CHAS card for dogs."

Fortunately, Cadi pulled through and survived the ordeal.

Despite the high costs, Tan said she was willing to fork out the money because she sees Cadi as family. "I treat Cadi like my mother," she said.

"I would say that Cadi helped me, and not the other way round. She helped me to recognise my abilities when I felt I couldn't do it," added Tan.

On how there can be more public awareness on caring for older dogs with medical issues, Tan said, "You need someone to start the ball rolling. Small efforts can make the world a better place."

Tan Say Hoe with her dog, Cadi (Photos: Tan Say Hoe)

