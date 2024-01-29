Woodlands Checkpoint to grow five times its current size, construction begins in 2025. (PHOTO: Yahoo Southeast Asia)

SINGAPORE —The Woodlands Checkpoint is set to undergo an expansion, growing to five times its current size, with commencement of construction scheduled for 2025. The Initial phase of this expansion involves extending the Old Woodlands Town Centre and Bukit Timah Expressway, with a progressive completion target from 2028.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (29 Jan) that the Old Woodlands Checkpoint will subsequently be demolished and integrated into the extension, which is expected to be fully operational by 2032.

The ICA outlined its redevelopment plan for the Woodlands Checkpoint over the next 10 to 15 years, which includes phases such as land reclamation to be undertaken by JTC Corporation, the government agency overseeing Singapore's industrial spaces.

Despite the extensive expansion work, the ICA assured that checkpoint operations will not be disrupted.

After conducting feasibility and technical studies to determine the required land for future needs, the ICA determined that land acquisition and reclamation were necessary.

A spokesperson for the ICA told The Straits Times that the planned area for the redeveloped checkpoint, encompassing the existing facility, spans approximately 95 hectares, equivalent to 88 football fields.

Reclamation work is tentatively scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2024, with an estimated completion date in 2029.

Environmental considerations in the Woodlands Checkpoint redevelopment

The work will start after finalising reclamation plans and considering feedback from an environmental impact assessment report, the ICA said.

JTC conducted the assessment to evaluate the potential environmental impact of the proposed work, and the ICA stated that the report recommended measures to mitigate environmental concerns.

"It also concluded that the project is acceptable from the environmental perspective," ICA added.

The redevelopment initiative a 'more sustainable and long-term solution' to the congestion seen at the Woodlands Checkpoint, the ICA said.

Traveller volumes at Woodlands Checkpoint have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, averaging about 300,000 daily, with projections anticipating that number to hit 400,000 by 2050.

Despite various efforts to alleviate congestion, the ICA noted limitations due to existing space and infrastructure, leading to the decision to undertake redevelopment.

"Without redeveloping WCP, the travel time for vehicular traffic could increase by more than 60-70 per cent during peak periods by 2050," it added.

How will the redevelopment alleviate traffic congestion?

Upon completion, the fully redeveloped Woodlands Checkpoint aims to reduce average clearance times during peak periods from 60 minutes to 15 minutes across all vehicle types.

The ICA plans to incorporate more automation, such as in-car immigration clearance systems, and provide holding areas for vehicles within the checkpoint to minimise congestion on surrounding roads and the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) that leads to the checkpoint.

Furthermore, the authority plans to conduct security checks away from the main checkpoint area, as a measure to mitigate security risks.

The first phase of redevelopment includes an extension at the Old Woodlands Town Centre, featuring 21 cargo lanes and 78 arrival car lanes. This is expected to increase cargo clearance capacity by 30 per cent and arrival car clearance capacity by 95 per cent.

The arrival car lanes can also be converted into 156 arrival motorcycle lanes during peak periods, allowing the authority flexibility to manage traffic during peak periods.

As part of the BKE extension, a direct route into the expressway will be created for vehicles exiting the checkpoint, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion during peak hours.

The alignment of the BKE extension with the eastern edge of Marsiling Park is designed to minimise impact on a sensitive ecological site within the park. To reduce noise for nearby residential areas, noise barriers will be built, and traffic signs will guide road users through affected areas, ICA said.

Subsequent phases of redevelopment involve constructing clearance facilities on both acquired and reclaimed land and retrofitting the current Woodlands Checkpoint.

"More details will be announced once the further studies are completed," ICA added.

Artist Impression of the Old Woodlands Town Centre Extension (PHOTO: ICA)

Joint commitment for cross-border travel

During the Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat in October last year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong explained to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim the necessity to redevelop the Woodlands Checkpoint, which involves land reclamation. PM Lee said he was glad that Datuk Seri Anwar supported the project.

Anwar noted that Singapore currently requires land under Malaysian authorities for redevelopment, and assured that Malaysia would facilitate the sale of the necessary land.

He also emphasised the importance of streamlining the flow for both Malaysian workers commuting to Singapore and Singaporeans visiting Johor, particularly during weekends.

