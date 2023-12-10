Year in Review 2023: Yahoo Singapore readers' top searched tech gadgets

Apple Store in Shanghai. (Getty Images)

2023 has been a bumper year for tech releases, with some truly groundbreaking products, and others that had changes which finally caught up with the times. In the ever-evolving world of tech gadgets, what did Yahoo Singapore readers search for?

From e-readers to state-of-the-art smartphones, let's delve into the top five tech gadget searches that have piqued the interest of gadget enthusiasts in the Lion City in our Year in Review.

5. Kindle

Although not as popular as the iPad, Kindle is quietly making a name among avid readers. (Getty Images)

The resurgence in reading, via eBooks, has been gaining traction in Singapore in the last few years, with a report by Statista indicating a positive trend.

So, it's no surprise that the Kindle is the 5th most popular gadget on our search list. Its portability and ability to store a multitude of books, coupled with the impact of Amazon Prime's arrival in the region, have solidified its position on our tech radar.

There was also a huge drop of prices for Kindle Paperwhite only a few weeks back, and the fact that the Comixology users have had to migrate to the Kindle platform as the two services merged.

While there wasn't a new Kindle announced in 2023, the Kindle Scribe, a Kindle with a stylus for notetaking, has been getting rave reviews with its new update.

4. Samsung S23

The Samsung S23 and S23+ garnered attention for its standout camera features, including GIF remastering, Astro Hyperlapse for star time-lapses, a 10x zoom telephoto lens, and a massive 200-megapixel camera on the Ultra variant.

Singapore was also one of the lucky countries where users could enter the One UI 6 beta program, a software upgrade which from all accounts made the phone even better.

While Samsung did not surpass its biggest competitor in terms of search queries for 2023, the S23 made waves, securing the fourth spot on our list.

3. iPad

Despite having no new releases this year, the iPad is still popular. (Getty Images)

Despite a relatively quiet year for new releases, the Apple iPad maintains its strong hold on third in the list of gadgets Yahoo readers were searching for. Compact enough with a comfortable-sized screens, iPads are perfect for studying, working, consuming content, and even playing casual games.

Story continues

In fact, you’ve probably heard your folks call another tablet an “iPad”, even if it’s a different brand.

Apple's marketing prowess has firmly established the term "iPad" synonymous with tablets in Singapore, sustaining its popularity among tech enthusiasts. New releases this year have been slightly quieter, but that could change pretty soon.

2. Nintendo Switch

A competitor plays Pokemon on his Nintendo Switch. (Getty Images)

Claiming the second spot is the Nintendo Switch, a handheld console that has sustained its popularity for over six years. With multiple gaming modes and detachable Joy-Cons, the Switch's adaptability appeals to gamers.

But of course, a console is nothing without the games, and 2023 was a big one for the Nintendo Switch, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releasing to almost perfect reviews, and becoming an almost instant best seller.

But another reason it’s so viral in the past year was the leaks and talks of a newer handheld device, or the “Nintendo Switch 2”.

Talks on its hardware, potential performance, and release date throughout the year, like news on the Switch 2 reportedly using DLSS and ray tracing, is also helping to build up the hype around when Nintendo wil;l finally announce the much-awaited gadget.

Hopefully, there’ll be more good news for fans in early 2024.

1. iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone 15 is the most searched gadget in 2023. (Getty Images)

Securing the top spot as Yahoo Singapore readers' most searched gadget in Singapore for 2023 is the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 made waves — both good and bad. First, of course, was that this was the first iPhone to say goodbye to Lightning and hello to USB-C.

Some consumers believed that the other upgrades in the newest model weren’t the most mind-blowing, noting that many of the new features were a bit lacklustre considering the hefty price tag, compared to its competitors.

But many were also drawn in by one of the most notable features in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: a brand new A17 Pro chip, which claims to be the fastest smartphone chip this year.

The new chip has also adopted DLSS and ray tracing features, which increases the potential of gaming in the future — with the likes of Resident Evil 4 Remake, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and Assassins’ Creed Mirage becoming playable on the small device soon.

As we wrap up the year, did any of these gadgets make it into your hands or your Christmas wish list?

The most prominent brands clearly made an impact in 2023, and we're eagerly anticipating what the market has in store for us in 2024.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.