Experts caution that excessive binge-watching can lead to sleep disturbances, deteriorating mental health, and strained relationships. (PHOTO: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SINGAPORE — In the digital age, binge-watching TV shows has become a common way for people to unwind and escape from the pressures of daily life.

Every month brings a fresh wave of titles to subscribers of streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus, with highlights including "Beckham," "The Fall of the House of Usher," and the highly-anticipated second season of "Loki."

However, as it becomes increasingly convenient to indulge in endless hours of content, concerns about its effects on mental health are growing. Experts Yahoo Southeast Asia spoke to warn that excessive binge-watching can have short-term and long-term mental consequences, including sleep disturbances, declining mental health and strained relationships.

Last year, health minister Ong Ye Kung spoke in Parliament during the debate on the White Paper on the Healthier SG reform programme, noting the lure of instant gratification in various aspects of our lives, from unhealthy eating to excessive screen time.

He cautioned that seemingly harmless habits can accumulate, leading to serious health issues or worsening conditions. Ong emphasised the importance of moderation and "living without regrets."

The perils of binge-watching

For 27-year-old Lisa (not her real name), binge-watching started as a way to escape work-related stress. "I can go about watching shows for six to seven hours straight," she admits. "I think I have been too stressed with work that I just needed an escape, but I feel that I have been cancelling on friends, and it's making me feel guilty."

Lisa's story resonates with many, as the allure of continuous streaming often leads to missed social engagements and feelings of guilt.

Karyen Chai, a psychologist from Thoughtfull Chat, has observed the trend of using binge-watching as a relaxation technique among her clients. She acknowledges that it's a way for people to switch off but cautions against excessive consumption.

Dr Annabelle Chow, a principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology, also draws attention to how binge-watching can become an addiction, similar to gaming, gambling or substance use.

She defines binge-watching addiction as a point where individuals experience discomfort and strong urges to continue watching, often leading to the neglect of social events and responsibilities.

Binge-watching's allure lies in providing immediate gratification. Unlike in the past when viewers had to wait for episodes to air or rent DVDs, streaming platforms offer entire seasons at the viewers' fingertips. While this convenience is undoubtedly enticing, it has given rise to the perils of prolonged binge-watching.

As Chai points out, one of the short-term consequences of binge-watching is disrupted sleep. When individuals stay up late into the night to watch multiple episodes, they sacrifice precious hours of rest. This leads to daytime fatigue, irritability and a reduced ability to concentrate on tasks, whether at work, school or home. Such inadequate sleep can persist over time, compounding these issues.

Moreover, the impact extends beyond mere fatigue once binge-watching becomes a regular habit. Chai explains, "By staying up all night to watch TV, eventually you'll not sleep well for prolonged periods of time. That leads to more long-term problems, such as your mental and physical health problems, immunity problems, being sick all the time."

As Karyen Chai highlights, disrupted sleep is one of the short-term consequences of binge-watching, as individuals sacrifice precious hours of rest by staying up late to watch multiple episodes. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

Binge-watching as an escape mechanism

Chai also delves into the psychological aspect of binge-watching as an escape mechanism. When stress mounts, the frontal cortex of the brain, responsible for impulse control and decision-making, can become weakened.

This weakened inhibition makes it easier for individuals to succumb to the allure of binge-watching, even when they know it's not in their best interests. As a result, binge-watching can become a way to cope with stress, providing a temporary escape from reality.

This phenomenon is particularly relevant to adolescents, as Chai highlights, "also explains why adolescents tend to binge watch a bit more as well because the frontal cortex - the part of the brain that says no - is not quite developed yet."

Excessive binge-watching among adolescents can have worrisome consequences. As Chai points out, "If they are binge-watching to the point where they are ignoring other aspects of their lives, that's something to be concerned about, because that may be a sign that binge-watching is a way for them to escape from having to socialise."

This isolation can lead to a range of social and developmental issues in young individuals.

The influence of content

Dr Chow believes that the content of what individuals binge-watch is a crucial factor in its impact on mental health and relationships. She provides examples of how binge-watching can skew perceptions of reality, citing the case of viewers who consume romantic Korean dramas and develop unrealistic expectations of relationships.

"We live in a real world," she says, "and individuals who binge-watch series after series get quite unrealistic expectations of what a relationship should look like, and translate that into their own personal lives. Their relationships get affected as well."

She also notes that binge-watching can influence individuals' perceptions of family dynamics, especially in shows that depict conflicts between in-laws and spouses. Viewers may be quick to react to situations in their own lives, influenced by the portrayals they've seen on screen. This blurring of fiction and reality can strain familial relationships and exacerbate misunderstandings.

Dr Chow stresses that it is essential to recognise that the content we absorb during binge-watching can shape our perspectives and impact our real-world interactions.

She also draws a parallel between binge-watching and addiction, stressing that binge-watching can be a type of behavioural addiction. She explains, "When you have poor impulse control, you cannot stop yourself. And if you don't do it, you feel really uncomfortable, right?"

This sense of compulsion is a hallmark of addiction. She elaborated that viewers may find it increasingly difficult to resist the urge to watch "just one more episode", even when it interferes with other aspects of their lives.

The addictive nature of binge-watching can be particularly insidious because it often creeps up on individuals gradually. Dr Chow notes that these individuals will cancel their social events just to going home, watch the next episode, and know what is happening next.

This obsession with viewing can lead to the neglect of responsibilities, social isolation, and a decline in overall quality of life. A study by Osaka University in Japan also found that sedentary individuals, often called "couch potatoes," face a higher risk of developing blood clots, which can lead to deadly pulmonary embolism (lung clots).

Dr Annabelle Chow emphasises the critical role of the content individuals binge-watch in its impact on mental health and relationships. For example, viewers of romantic Korean dramas developing unrealistic relationship expectations. (PHOTO: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Breaking the binge-watching habit

For those who recognise that binge-watching has started to interfere with their daily lives and well-being, taking steps to break the habit is crucial.

Dr Chow suggests setting small, achievable goals to reduce binge-watching time gradually. These goals should be tailored to an individual's personality and resources.

For instance, individuals with supportive partners or friends may find it helpful to enlist their assistance in curbing excessive viewing, as it could make the processmore manageable and less isolating. Together, they can also agree to limit viewing time and hold one another accountable.

Dr Chow explains, "Let's say both of you cut 30 minutes (of viewing) every day. And if you can do that with the help of a supportive partner, you can slowly get off (binge-watching), and do other things before you start to sit down in front of the TV screen."

However, she acknowledges that there is no one-size-fits-all solution, and it is crucial to tailor goals to individual circumstances and gradually work toward healthier viewing habits.

While binge-watching offers a tempting escape from the rigours of everyday life, it is important to recognise its potential impact on mental health and overall well-being.

Experts emphasise that balancing entertainment with other aspects of life is key to maintaining a healthy relationship with streaming platforms and avoiding the pitfalls of excessive binge-watching.

Dr Chow recommends the implementation of personalised, attainable goals to gradually reduce binge-watching time. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

