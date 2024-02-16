Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai: Team Liquid defeat BetBoom Team to face Team Falcons in the Grand Finals

Team Liquid have advanced to the Grand Finals of the Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 to face Team Falcons after defeating BetBoom Team in the lower bracket finals. Pictured: Team Liquid miCKe, 33, Nisha, Boxi, Insania. (Photos: Team Liquid, FISSURE)

The Grand Finals of the Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 is now set. Western European powerhouse Team Liquid defeated Eastern Europe's BetBoom Team, 2-1, in the lower bracket finals to earn the right to challenge Team Falcons for the first Dota 2 championship of the year.

Liquid had a strong start to the tournament, finishing the Group Stage as the second seed of Group A with a 6-4 record. However, they stumbled to start the Playoffs and lost to Azure Ray in the upper bracket quarterfinals to get knocked down to the lower bracket.

In danger of elimination, Liquid seemingly flipped the switch and went on a rampage through the lower bracket. They swept China's Xtreme Gaming, defeated rivals Gaimin Gladiators, then got their revenge on Azure Ray to reach the lower bracket finals.

Meanwhile, BetBoom started off slow and barely made the Playoffs as the fourth seed of Group B with a 4-6 record. However, the Eastern European squad stepped it up during the Playoffs and scored back-to-back sweeps over Chinese team LGD Gaming and Gaimin Gladiators.

BetBoom then faced Falcons in the upper bracket finals, where they lost in three games to get matches up with Liquid in the lower bracket finals.

BetBoom were the ones to strike first in the lower bracket finals, grinding out a 80-minute win against a stubborn Liquid squad. Egor "Nightfall" Grigorenko on Weaver racked up 16 kills and 13 assists on two deaths out of BetBoom's 37-15 kill lead while Danil "gpk" Skutin on Puck added 12 kills and 14 assists on three deaths.

Liquid were unfazed from their loss in game one and quickly tied up the series by stomping BetBoom in just 20 minutes of action behind stellar showings from Michał "Nisha" Jankowski on Templar Assassin and Neta "33" Shapira on Batrider.

Nisha paced Liquid's lopsided 26-5 kill score with nine kills and six assists on just one death while 33 pitched in with a clean six kills and eight assists.

Story continues

Liquid kept their momentum rolling and bulldozed through BetBoom in a 33-minute game three to claim the second spot in the Grand Finals. This time around, it was Michael "miCKe" Vu on Luna that led the way with nine kills and four assists on two deaths out of his team's 17-6 kill lead while Nisha on Templar Assassin notched a clean five kills and seven assists.

With their victory, Team Liquid have guaranteed themselves at least a second place finish and US$200,000 in winnings. Of course, they have their sights set on the championship and US$400,000 grand prize, which will be theirs if they can defeat Team Falcons in the best-of-five Grand Finals.

Meanwhile, BetBoom Team bow out of the tournament in third place finish and with US$100,000 in consolation.

With the dissolution of the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) last year, the 2024 Dota 2 esports season will see a return to third-party tournaments being the main form of competition across the title.

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 will kick off the 2024 season from 4 to 16 February in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and will feature 12 of the best Dota 2 teams from across the world fight for the lion's share of a US$1 million prize pool.

For everything you need to know about BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024, check here.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.