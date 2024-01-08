Haj pilgrimage: All 900 slots allocated to Singapore have been taken up, with 54,000 waiting for their turn

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE —The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) confirmed on Monday (8 January) that all 900 spots for this year's Haj pilgrimage have been allocated to eligible pilgrims.

Last year, Singapore also had an allocation of 900 places, while in 2022, there was an initial 407 slots before the city-state was allotted more places.

Singapore has been allocated 900 places annually since 2018. MUIS did not send any pilgrims for the Haj in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MUIS reveals 54,000 pilgrims await their turn in AHRS queue

MUIS said in its media release that all prospective pilgrims have been contacted based on their queue position in the Advance Haj Registration System. They have confirmed their places and have purchased their Haj packages from authorised travel agents.

MUIS highlighted that there are still around 54,000 potential pilgrims waiting for their turn in the registration system.

The council expressed gratitude to the Saudi Arabia on behalf of the Singapore Muslim community for its "efforts and strong commitment" to enhance the welfare and safety of pilgrims while performing the fifth pillar of Islam.

Application fee changes

Haj registrations have been conducted through the MyHajSG portal since last year, and each registration requires an application fee.

According to MUIS, from 1 January 2024 until 31 December 2025, the application fee is S$285 per applicant.

Starting from 1 January 2026, the fee will increase to S$330. These fees do not include prevailing Goods & Services Tax (GST) charges, MUIS added.

Singapore's minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs signs Haj agreement in Jeddah

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Masagos Zulkifli, signed the agreement for Haj with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah during his attendance at the Hajj and Umrah Exhibition and Conference in Jeddah, which is being held from 7 to 11 January.

According to Masagos' Facebook post on Monday, MUIS reached out to potential pilgrims last month through the MyHajSG portal.

"They received their offer letters to perform Haj this year and the early notice has enabled them to plan ahead, such as applying for leave, arranging caregiving needs for their loved ones as well as preparing themselves physically, financially and spiritually for the journey," Masagos said in his Facebook post.

"For those who have been selected and places confirmed, I wish you a blessed Haj."

