Honkai: Star Rail gives players free 1,600 Stellar Jade after winning Best Mobile Game at this year's Game Awards

Honkai: Star Rail is giving all players 1,600 free Stellar Jade after the game bagged the Best Mobile Game award at this year's The Game Awards. (Photo: HoYoverse) (HoYoverse)

Trailblazers are eating good tonight! Honkai: Star Rail is giving all players 1,600 free Stellar Jade after the game bagged the Best Mobile Game award at this year's The Game Awards on Friday (8 December).

Developer HoYoverse announced shortly after receiving the award that the 1,600 Stellar Jade reward will be distributed to players via the in-game mail on Saturday (9 December). Stellar Jade is Honkai: Star Rail's premium in-game currency that is used to acquire new characters and Light Cones.

"Thanks to your support, Trailblazer, Honkai: Star Rail has won the "TGA 2023 Best Mobile Game" reward," HoYoverse said in a statement.

"We are glad to spend this time with you, and may this journey lead us starward."

This is now the fifth award won by Honkai: Star Rail this award season. In late November, the game also bagged the Google Play and Apple App Store Game of the Year awards.

Honkai: Star Rail won four awards in total from the Google Play and Apple App Store awards. The game won both the Google Play and Apple Game of the Year awards as well as additional Best Story and Best for Tablets awards from Google Play.

Honkai: Star Rail players were also given 800 free Stellar Jade by HoYoverse for their accolades from the Google Play and Apple App Store awards.

Alongside its win at the Game Awards, Honkai: Star Rail also gave a sneak peak at the next planet that players will travel to: Penacony. The next world in the Astral Express' journey across the stars also features two newly-revealed playable characters in Acheron and Black Swan.

Honkai: Star Rail continues to be a stellar success

Honkai: Star Rail being named as the Best Mobile Game in this year's Game Awards to go with its Google Play and Apple Game of the Year accolades is further evidence of the game's massive success. It launched with much fanfare on 26 April, reaching 5 million pre-registrations over a month before its release and had over 20 million downloads a day after it launched.

Honkai: Star Rail's massive success just over eight months since it released makes it another home-run title for HoYoverse, the Chinese developer most known for its other smash-hit title, Genshin Impact.

Honkai: Star Rail is a space fantasy RPG where players will take on the role of the Trailblazer as they journey across a rich universe aboard the titular Astral Express. The game employs turn-based combat, where playable characters can wield one of seven elements and follow one of seven Paths, or character classes.

If you're interested in trying Honkai: Star Rail yourself, you can check out our beginner's guide to get you familiarised with the game's various systems.

We also have guides on how to build and utilise the game's many colourful characters, such as Seele, Jing Yuan, Silver Wolf, Luocha, Yukong, Blade, Kafka, Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, Lynx, Jingliu, Topaz, Huohuo, and Argenti.

Honkai: Star Rail is currently in the second half of version 1.5 with the Physical Erudition character Argenti as the banner 5-star character. The second half of this update also feature the debut of the 4-star Physical Harmony character Hanya.

Version 1.6 in December will also see the release of three new characters in Ruan Mei, Dr. Ratio, and Xueyi.

Yan Ku is a full-time dog parent, part-time (gacha) gamer, and part-time writer.

