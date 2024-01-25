KG Catering slapped with 2nd fine in less than 3 months, suspended for 2 weeks for food hygiene issues

KG Catering slapped with second fine in under three months, suspended for two weeks (Photos: KG Catering and Events/Facebook)

SINGAPORE - Food-and-beverage catering company KG Catering has been penalised for a second time in less than three months, and will be suspended for two weeks from Tuesday (23 January) to 5 February.

According to a press release from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the caterer was fined $3,000 for two offences. It had failed to keep its premises free of infestation, and sold and prepared food likely to be contaminated. Each offence resulted in six demerit points.

"A licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled," said SFA.

KG Catering was previously fined $6,000 last November for hygiene breaches that incurred 92 food poisoning cases.

Food handlers to re-attend course

According to its website, the caterer serves both Halal-certified local and international cuisines for corporate events and home functions. It is located at 171 Kampong Ampat.

SFA added that all food handlers working in the suspended premises would be required to re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work. All food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, are also required to re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

Food operators are reminded by the SFA to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers. It will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

The public can report any breaches of the law via SFA's online feedback form or call its hotline (6805-2871).

