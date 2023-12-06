Be part of a live Dungeons & Dragons show on the main stage and do your creative best with the 10th and 13th Doctor's outfits at SGCC

Magic: The Gathering booth at last year's SGCC (Image: Wizards of the Coast)

Here is a heads-up for tabletop fans in Singapore this Saturday, you might want to head down to Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. Wizards of the Coast, the publisher of table-top game Dungeons & Dragons as well as card game Magic: The Gathering, has prepared a plethora of events for this coming weekend at the Singapore Comic Con (SGCC)!

(Image: Wizards of the Coast)

If you are a huge fan of Dungeons & Dragons, or are looking to get your feet wet with your best Githyanki bard after playing Larian's epically good Baldur’s Gate 3, Wizards of the Coast will be presenting an interactive show, called Dungeons & Distractions, on the main stage on 9 December from 2 to 3pm.

Created by local theatre veterans Edward Choy and Jo Tan (who was one of the stars of the D&D-themed stage play Session 0), the audience will get to decide the fate of the performers with dice (what else!) in a play adapted from an actual Dungeons & Dragons playthrough. The performers will also execute actual fighting moves during combat, so do not miss out on this spectacle (critical failures and successes hopefully included)!

Attendees at SGCC can also try out Dungeons & Dragons campaigns at the Gamesaurus Rex booth throughout SGCC. Dungeon Masters (the people who lead and organise a D&D session) will be running campaigns throughout the weekend, with both aspiring players as well as experienced ones welcome to join. And if you need some inspiration on what to do during a D&D campaign, we're sure your DM will love you to draw some from this shirtless halfling bard in Baldur's Gate 3.

From table-top to card games

Now, if you are a Magic: The Gathering fan, Wizards of the Coast is showcasing Magic: The Gathering: A Multiverse on the main stage right before the interactive show Dungeons & Distractions on 9 December, from 2 to 3pm.

Yes, the Magic multiverse might be a little light on planeswalkers at the moment, but it's still a 30-year-old franchise with a rich history that includes story arcs deserving of their own cinematic universes.

(Image: Wizards of the Coast)

Besides the showcase on the main stage, there is also a fireside chat held in The WIP Lab at 3pm, 10 Dec with artists Darren Tan and Julian Kok. Dubbed Brushstrokes of Magic: The Gathering’s Artists: Unveil Their Journey and Masterpieces, attendees can join the session to discover what inspired these local artists and their journey in Magic: The Gathering.

(Image: Wizards of the Coast)

Attendees new to Magic: The Gathering can learn to play the game at the Wizards of the Coast booth, while fans of both Magic and Doctor Who are in for a treat!

The suits of the 10th (played by David Tennant, who is also *spoilers*) and 13th (played by Jodie Whittaker) from Doctor Who will be on display at the Wizards of the Coast booth. Attendees can snap a photo of themselves with the suits and upload them onto Facebook or Instagram for a chance to win a prize.

One creative fan will also stand a chance to win a Commander preconstructed deck, as well as an exclusive Doctor Who tote bag! Allons-y!

The Singapore Comic Con 2023 will take place from 9 to 10 December, 10am to 8pm, at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

Jay is a content creator who likes to hoard vintage photographic lenses, and loses too often in Dota 2 and Magic: The Gathering after work.

