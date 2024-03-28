Hari Raya themed festive decorations in MRT trains from 27 March to 7 May 2024 (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

SINGAPORE — In celebration of Hari Raya, some trains on all six rail lines, several bus services and seven MRT stations will be decked out in festive decorations from 27 March to 7 May, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

These include bus services 7, 12, 70, 99 and 960, which ply through Geylang Serai and heartland areas like Boon Lay, Woodlands, Clementi, Tampines and Bedok.

Decorations can also be spotted at Ang Mo Kio, Little India, Paya Lebar, Bugis, Boon Lay, Woodlands and Tampines MRT stations.

In collaboration with Malay Heritage Centre (MHC), and public transport operators SBS Transit, SMRT and Go-Ahead Singapore, LTA said that festive elements like floral and batik motifs, festive food items, traditional dishes and Hari Raya-related trivia will be incorporated in the decorations.

"The introduction of themed public transport is part of LTA’s efforts to liven up the commuting experience during festive seasons, and to foster a positive commuter culture," said LTA.

Hari Raya Puasa falls on 10 April 2024 and will be a public holiday.

2024 Hari Raya festive decorations at MRT station (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

