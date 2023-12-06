Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC): Are Singaporeans exempted, how to submit, what is the arrival protocol?

Certain categories like Singaporeans, long-term Malaysia pass holders, Brunei common identification certificates, and Thai border pass holders are not required to fill out the digital arrival card. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng) (REUTERS)

SINGAPORE — Commencing on 1 January 2024, most foreign travellers visiting Malaysia will need to complete the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC). The MDAC serves as an online pre-arrival form and must be filled out up to three days before arriving in Malaysia.

This implementation is part of the control and enforcement measures amid the country's Visa Liberalisation Plan, which is intended to attract foreign tourists and bolster its revenue.

Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution has nonetheless told Malaysian media at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 on Tuesday (5 December) that the authorities will allow some flexibility for completing this digital card until 31 December.

Here are three points to note regarding the latest immigration requirement for travellers to Malaysia:

1. Who is required to complete the digital arrival card?

Singaporeans, Malaysia long-term pass holders, individuals with Brunei common identification certificates, and holders of Thai border passes do not need to fill out the MDAC.

All travellers who do not fall within the above exemptions must complete and submit their digital forms three days before arriving in Malaysia.

Initially, confusion arose regarding the card's application to all foreign travellers, notably those driving from Singapore or using manual immigration counters at Malaysia's land checkpoints. However, Saifuddin clarified during Tuesday's press conference that frequent travellers to Malaysia are not required to complete the MDAC.

"They usually cross the country's borders on a regular basis, so it is realistic to exempt them due to their distinctive pattern of mobility," he said.

2. What is the submission process for the MDAC?

Each un-exempted foreign traveller is required to fill out the MDAC on the Immigration Department's website within three days prior to planned arrival in Malaysia.

This process needs to be completed for every visit to the country. There is no fee charged for submitting the form.

Story continues

There is a grace period in effect until 31 December, permitting foreign travellers to complete the form upon arrival at Malaysia's international entry points. However, starting 1 January, they must complete the form prior to arrival.

Travellers filling out the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card must also specify their date of arrival and departure, mode of travel and last port of embarkation. (PHOTO: Screengrab/Immigration Department of Malaysia website) (Screengrab/Malaysia Immigration Department website)

The digital arrival card was first implemented in January as a requirement for Singapore passport holders to utilise electronic gate facilities at Johor Bahru's two land entry points. Malaysia's Immigration Department implemented updated regulations on 1 December, requiring all travellers to submit their MDACs before entering the country.

3. After submitting the arrival card, what are the next steps upon arrival?

Upon arrival in Malaysia, foreign travellers must present a valid passport and a completed digital arrival card for validation before heading through the immigration counter.

Tourists arriving from specific countries such as Australia, New Zealand, United States, United Kingdom, Brunei, Saudi Arabia and Singapore have the option to use Malaysia's automated entry system, known as the autogate.

To enrol for this system, first-time visitors need to verify their passports at a manual immigration counter upon arrival, before utilising the autogate during their departure. Those who have already registered their passports during a prior visit can use the autogate directly for entry and exit.

All arrivals need to possess a valid passport. Passports must be valid for at least six months for arrivals at Malaysian airports, while those arriving through land checkpoints need passports valid for at least three months.

For newcomers, enrolling and verifying passports at a manual counter upon arrival is mandatory before using the autogate when departing. (PHOTO: Immigration Department of Malaysia/Website) ((PHOTO: Immigration Department of Malaysia))

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.