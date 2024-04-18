Photo: Moonton

Eight of Singapore's best Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) teams will be battling it out yet again for the lion's share of the S$100,000 prize pool, as Season 7 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Singapore returns.

Season 7 of MPL SG will kick off on the 4 to 5 May weekend, with the regular season running until 25 May. Then teams will head off to the playoffs, which takes place on 14 to 16 of June. All of the Regular Season games will take place at the Zenway Studios esports arena located at 53 Ubi Ave, #05-02, Singapore 408934.

Defending champions Team Flash will be looking to continue its run for its first-ever double, having created a super team during the off season, by getting Adam "Adammir '' Chong from Bleed Esports and Yeo "Diablo" Wee Lun from RSG on board.

Meanwhile, RSG will be looking to regain its crown, but it will be interesting to see how they will do so without their former carry player Diablo. Other teams battling it out include regulars Evil, Vanguard Esports, Bleed Esports, HomeBois SG, as well as new qualifier teams Asteris and Exco Esports.

RSG at MPL SG S6. (Photo: Aloysius Low/Yahoo Esports SEA)

MPL SG S7 will also be moving from Suntec City, where the Season 5 and 6 took place, to the newly renovated *SCAPE, where it will be the first-ever esports event hosted at the refreshed space.

Fast food chain Mcdonald's has also returned as Presenting Sponsor for this season and the upcoming Season 8.

As part of their sponsorship, the chain's Golden Arches will be included in the MPL Singapore map. Furthermore, the trophy will be McDonald's themed.

"After an all-time high viewership during MPL Singapore Season 6, we are pushing onwards and upwards for 2024 and are excited to see what we can achieve with our partners. The commitment of McDonald's for the next two seasons enables exciting activations throughout the year," said Daniel Chew, Moonton's Head of Esports for Singapore.

MPL SG's winner will not only take home S$30,000, they will also qualify for MLBB MSC 2024. This new Mid Season Cup will be part of the Esports World Cup, and features a US$3 million prize pool. The winner's of the MLB MSC will bring home a cool US$1 million. Previous major tournaments, such as M5, only featured a US$900,000 prize pool.

Aloysius Low is an ex-CNET editor with more than 15 years of experience. He's really into cats and is currently reviewing products at canbuyornot.com