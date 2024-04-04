Nearly 2.3 million cleared Tuas, Woodlands checkpoints over Good Friday long weekend; expect heavy traffic on Hari Raya Puasa

Over the Good Friday long weekend from 28 March to 1 April, close to 2.3 million travellers passed through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints. (Photo: Yahoo Southeast Asia)

SINGAPORE — During the Good Friday long weekend from 28 March to 1 April, close to 2.3 million travellers cleared the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) also said in a statement on Wednesday (3 April) that over 415,000 car travellers made use of the new QR code system for immigration clearance. This is about 64 per cent of the total number of car travellers using the land checkpoints during the same period.

The QR code system, launched on 19 March, facilitates quicker immigration clearance for car travellers at the checkpoints, as they need only to scan their QR codes without having to present their passports.

A new daily record for the number of travellers using the land checkpoints was set on 28 March, with 510,000 of them crossing the border. The previous record of nearly half a million travellers had been established earlier on 15 March.

ICA said heavy traffic is expected at the land checkpoints during Hari Raya Puasa on 10 April. It added that travellers should check the traffic situation beforehand and factor in additional waiting time for their journeys.

Reminders for car travellers using QR codes

While ICA is encouraging using the QR code system for quicker immigration clearance, it has reminded travellers to ensure their QR codes are not cropped. They should also adjust their phone brightness during scanning.

Travellers should still bring along their passports, as ICA may check them in some cases, and they must still present their passports at Malaysia's checkpoints.

Travellers can update their QR codes via the MyICA mobile application in case of any changes in passport details. The QR codes can be used to clear individual travellers or groups of up to 10 people in the same vehicle.

Travellers can create multiple group QR codes for different groups of travellers, categorising them under different names like "Family" or "Friends". The same group QR code is usable for multiple trips if the same number of travellers with the same passport details travel together.

ICA has advised that QR codes will be rejected if they do not match the details and number of travellers in the vehicle, in which case travellers will have to present their passports for clearance.

Foreign visitors using the QR code or passport to clear immigration at the land checkpoints are still required to submit their Singapore arrival card within three days, including the day of arrival, via the MyICA app or ICA's website.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority rolled out the QR code clearance initiative on 19 March, allowing car travellers arriving and departing from Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints to use QR codes in lieu of passports for immigration clearance. (PHOTO: Yahoo Southeast Asia and ICA/YouTube)

