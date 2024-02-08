SimplyGo Expansion, mental health, indefinite jail time for dangerous offenders: 5 key takeaways from Parliament

The Land Transport Authority is looking into expanding the capabilities of the SimplyGo system to include motoring payments. (PHOTO: SimplyGo)

SINGAPORE —The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is exploring the possibility of expanding the SimplyGo system to include motoring payments in the future.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat mentioned during Parliament on Monday (5 February) that the aspiration of the public transport fare payment system is to enable the SimplyGo card for use in retail, public transport, and motoring in the future.

The discussion on SimplyGo dominated February's Parliament sitting, with over 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) raising questions about LTA's handling of the matter and the planned system improvements.

In addition to SimplyGo, the parliamentary sessions also addressed areas such as "significant moves" to improve the mental health and well-being of Singaporeans, the law for indefinite imprisonment of dangerous offenders, and guidelines for public servants regarding gifts, particularly in light of former Transport Minister S. Iswaran's corruption case.

1. Plans to make SimplyGo universal card for motoring, public transport, retail

LTA is looking into extending the functionality of the SimplyGo system. Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat told Parliament, "Over time, we do want to work towards having the SimplyGo card being able to be used for retail, public transport and also for motoring."

Meanwhile, more card readers for SimplyGo will be deployed at MRT stations and bus interchanges, allowing users to check their balances conveniently. However, the Ministry of Transport has not disclosed specific details regarding the timing and locations of these enhancements.

The SimplyGo system had been making headlines since the LTA initially announced plans to make it the exclusive system for handling adult fare payments by June. Following public backlash, these plans were put on hold, with the public voicing concerns such as the inability of commuters to view fares and card balances at MRT fare gates and bus card readers.

To address these concerns, Chee emphasised that the old card-based ticketing system for adults will be extended until at least 2030, involving a $40 million investment.

The government will also cover the costs associated with implementing SimplyGo and extending the older card-based systems for both adults and concession card holders. Chee reassured the public that these changes will not affect fares.

2. Mental health 'key priority' in national agenda

The government will make "significant moves" to improve the mental health and well-being of Singaporeans, with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong calling for a more inclusive Singapore Dream and a mindset change regarding what constitutes success on Wednesday.

He announced a series of measures including increasing capacity at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) and the redeveloped Alexandra Hospital, and ramping the number of public sector psychiatrists and psychologists by 30 per cent and 40 per cent respectively.

Furthermore, there will be training for an additional 28,000 frontline personnel. Mental health services will also be introduced at all polyclinics and 900 more GP clinics. The government aims to implement these measures by 2030.

Although attitudes toward mental health issues are shifting, DPM Wong acknowledged that stigma remains. He said this "reduces a complex and difficult problem into unhelpful labels and stereotypes".

"It opens people struggling with mental health to discrimination, such as in the job market. It may cause them to be socially ostracised. It makes them feel ashamed, isolated, and stops them from seeking treatment," he added.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday (7 Feb) that the government will make "significant moves" to enhance the mental health and well-being of Singaporeans.(PHOTO: MCI/YouTubeScreengrab)

Criminal Procedure (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, passed on 5 Feb, introduces significant changes: Dangerous offenders in severe sexual or violent crime cases may not be automatically released post-sentence if there are signs of potential reoffending. (PHOTO: MCI/Screengrab)

3. Dangerous offenders may be jailed indefinitely

A slew of legislative changes proposed under the Criminal Procedure (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill was passed on Monday. Among these is a key change that could lead to dangerous offenders being jailed indefinitely.

Under a new sentencing regime, individuals convicted of serious violent or sexual offences may not be automatically released after serving their jail terms, especially if there are signs of potential reoffending.

The court can detain an offender under the Sentence for Enhanced Public Protection (SEPP) for a period ranging from five to 20 years. Following this minimum term, release is contingent upon an assessment by the Home Affairs minister to ensure that the individual no longer poses a threat to public safety.

SEPP is limited to those who commit serious violent offences such as culpable homicide and attempted murder, and serious sexual offences such as rape and sexual penetration of a minor.

There are around 20 sets of amendments proposed under the Bill, including a legislative framework for forensic medical examinations. Accused individuals who are required to undergo forensic medical examinations but refuse without a valid reason can face imprisonment for up to seven years and/or fined.

4. Chan Chun Sing addresses public servants' conduct on gifts

Minister-in-Charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing clarified the expected conduct of public servants regarding gifts in light of Iswaran's corruption case. Chan went through how public servants should handle various scenarios, such as declaring and accounting for gifts through established processes.

They can also report any wrongful or doubtful practices to the heads of their respective organisations or agencies, such as the Corruption Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

Regarding a potential review of the rules following Iswaran's charges, Chan cautioned against a "knee-jerk reaction" to immediately tighten or add more rules.

Minister-in-Charge of the Public Service, Chan Chun Sing, sheds light on expected conduct for public servants regarding gifts in Parliament on Monday (5 Feb). (PHOTO: MCI/YouTubeScreengrab)

5. New not-for-profit private hospitals to face billing restrictions

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung has said that restrictions on patients' bills will be imposed on private acute hospitals operating under the new not-for-profit model to prevent high costs for patients.

He said this model will primarily serve Singaporeans; if newly established, these hospitals will operate in tandem with public healthcare facilities.

Each hospital under this model will be issued with its own healthcare license, ensuring stronger governance. Ong highlighted the importance of strong oversight and control over doctors' clinical practices.

